Manchester City are keen to sign RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 23. (Fichajes, via Teamtalk), external

Pep Guardiola praised Bernardo Silva after Saturday's win at Chelsea, but would not confirm whether the 27-year-old midfielder still wants to leave the club. (i), external

Meanwhile, Serbia striker and City target Dusan Vlahovic, 21, is set for new contract talks with Fiorentina. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News), external

Read more transfer news in Monday's full gossip column