Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Dan James and Tyler Roberts have all been called up for World Cup qualifiers in October.

Dallas will return to the Northern Ireland squad for the fixtures against Switzerland and Bulgaria after missing September's matches for personal reasons.

Whites skipper Cooper has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the matches against Israel and Faroe Islands.

James and Roberts will link up with the Wales squad for their qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia.