An impressive display from Declan Rice was key to West Ham's comeback victory against Newcastle on Sunday, according to former Hammers striker Carlton Cole.

David Moyes' side were 2-1 down at half-time but fought back to win 4-2 at St James' Park, with England international Rice one of the standout performers.

"That’s the sort of player who can sense the danger and snuff it out," Cole told the Football Daily Podcast.

"In the first half he wasn’t great by any stretch, but in the second half you saw what he was all about. It allowed the attacking players to go and be themselves and express themselves.

"That’s what you need as a base."

