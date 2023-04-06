Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given says it "would be fairytale stuff" if the Magpies qualify for the Champions League and admits his old club are in the driving seat for the top four.

"It's looking really good," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "They had the six-week blip where results dropped off but now I hope they can really push on.

"It would be fairytale stuff if they finish in the top four. They're in a brilliant position and their goal difference is so much better than Manchester United and Tottenham."

Newcastle made it four consecutive wins with a resounding 5-1 victory at West Ham on Wednesday and Given hailed manager Eddie Howe's decision-making.

"West Ham made individual errors but you can't take anything from Newcastle," he said. "The energy levels and workrate were phenomenal and Howe makes subs at the right time.

"Everything he is doing is absolutely perfect and the results are following."