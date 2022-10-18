On this day in Hearts history...
- Published
Former Hibs striker Mixu Paatelainen was dealt a debut defeat at the Dundee United helm as Hearts returned to winning ways in the top flight at Tannadice on 18 October 2015.
Robbie Neilson's men had gone five matches without a Premiership win, but Juanma's early penalty proved enough to see off United in a tousy contest.
Blair Spittal conceded the spot-kick by bringing down Sam Nicholson and clearly didn't learn his lesson, with another foul on the same player earning the United midfielder a second booking in stoppage time.
Victory hoisted Hearts up to third on their return to the top flight and that's where they went on to finish, securing a place in Europa League qualifying.