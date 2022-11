Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been called up by Scotland Under-21s for this month's friendly against Iceland - and is joined by a familiar face.

Left-back Calvin Ramsay, who switched from Pittodrie to Liverpool in the summer, is also in Scot Gemmill's squad for the game at Fir Park on 17 November.

Barron, 20, has three caps at Under-21 level and scored his first Aberdeen goal in last weekend's defeat to Rangers.