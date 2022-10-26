BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Naples

S﻿o this is the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The place where the wee man kicked a ball. And the place where a bruised Rangers must try and avoid defeat to have any realistic hope of prolonging their European campaign.

Even empty, 90 minutes before kick off, there is a sense that this is a proper football ground. Somewhere where things have happened.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said his team have to be inspired by playing here, not cowed by it. Will they follow his word with deed?