S﻿t Johnstone's James Brown has a red card downgraded to a yellow by VAR and the new tech then stood by the referee's on-field decision to disallow a Killie goal.

O﻿n these incidents, Derek McInnes said: "We scored what I feel is a legitimate goal, I don’t see why VAR has to get involved in that to be honest. I don’t think there’s a foul on Stevie May, the contact if anything is minimal, the ball’s way over his head about 10 or 12 feet.

"When you see the referee has to take just shy of four minutes to come to a decision that alone would suggest it’s not a clear and obvious error. I think it could be a yellow or a red. It's his job to ref the game and VAR’s to get involved for clear and obvious error. I would suggest if he's having to look at that 30 or 40 times as he did, it’s not a clear and obvious error.

"I’ve spoken to the referee and in his defence, I could see that he’s looking at the same angle of the same incident about 30 or 40 times, so where are the different angles? We were told they’d get three or four.

"We had four minutes on that, an extra minute for the goal, phyioss on a couple of times and upmpteen subs but only six minutes of injury time. We were told if the game was delayed, the time would be added and there were more than six minutes of a delay there.

"The referee should take as long as he deems possible to come to a decision but if he’s only seeing the same angle of the same incident then it’s difficult and I have every sympathy for him.

"I don't think VAR should be involved in either incident."