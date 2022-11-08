Hearts trio heading to Qatar
- Published
Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles have been named Australia's 26-player squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
Atkinson, 23, Devlin, 24 and Rowles, 24, are in the Socceroos setup for their Group D matches against France, Denmark and Tunisia.
All three Hearts players made their international debuts this year under the leadership of manager Graham Arnold.
Former Hearts player and current St Johnstone star, Ryan McGowan, has not made the squad.