Nathaniel Atkinson, C﻿ammy Devlin and Kye Rowles have been named Australia's 26-player squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

A﻿tkinson, 23, Devlin, 24 and Rowles, 24, are in the Socceroos setup for their Group D matches against France, Denmark and Tunisia.

A﻿ll three Hearts players made their international debuts this year under the leadership of manager Graham Arnold.

F﻿ormer Hearts player and current St Johnstone star, Ryan McGowan, has not made the squad.