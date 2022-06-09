England striker Harry Kane is optimistic about his Tottenham future under manager Antonio Conte - and could be persuaded to finish his career at the club. (Mail), external

Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has been offered to Tottenham in a blow to their north London rivals Arsenal, who have also been linked with the 25-year-old. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham have had their attempt to sign Manchester United's England striker Marcus Rashford, 24, rejected. (Times - subscription required), external

Inter Milan will keep hold of Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, in a blow to Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mirror), external

