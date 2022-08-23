Wolves have agreed personal terms with VfB Stuttgart's Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, but negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing for the 25-year-old as the Bundesliga side want a higher transfer fee. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in signing Wolves' Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 22, as a replacement for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, who has been linked with Leicester and Nice. (Times - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column