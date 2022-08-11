Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before their trip to Wolves on Saturday.

Here's what he had to say:

Silva said, "it was apparent from the moment we started planning the season [new signing Issa Diop] was a target for us".

He also believes forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is "a Premier League striker".

He added: "We have to understand his profile and it is my job to take the best from him. I want to see him keep playing with a smile on his face."

The Portuguese said Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon will be out of his sides' match with Wolves at the weekend, but Nathaniel Chalobah is back training with the squad.

On his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool last Saturday, he said: "It showed us that we are going in the right direction. Liverpool is Liverpool, they are world class. Everyone felt we matched them."

