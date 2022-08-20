Analysis: Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace ended a week that started with a creditable draw at Liverpool by claiming their first win of the season with a deserved win over Aston Villa.

And they certainly give their fans plenty to shout about in a highly energetic display that proved too much for a sub-par Villa side missing their injured centre-back Diego Carlos.

Every summer, Palace fans dread the inevitable speculation around Wilfried Zaha's future.

And while anything can happen before the window shuts, the Ivorian once again showcased his talismanic qualities in this Palace side.

On target against Liverpool, Zaha bagged a double to help down Villa as the 29-year-old terrorised the visiting defence.

He now has 12 Premier League goals in 2022 (only Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have more with 15) and while he clearly remains Palace's star man, Eagles boss Patrick Vieira will have been delighted with the supporting cast's contributions.

Eberechi Eze was superb, completing a game-high six dribbles, while Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew's industry ensured Villa rarely had time on the ball.

A deserved three points for Palace - and a platform to build on as they prepare to face Oxford United in the EFL Cup before travelling to Manchester City next week.