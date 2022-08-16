Unbeaten PSV scoring and shipping goals

Like Rangers, PSV Eindoven are joint top of their respective fledgling domestic league with a 100% record. But, unlike the Glasgow side, who had to fight back from a 2-0 first-leg defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise to reach the Champions League play-offs, the Dutch remain unbeaten in five games.

So what do we know of the side under new head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy ahead of Tuesday's first leg at Ibrox?

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, who played for PSV from 1998 to 2001, began his first managerial job after coaching for the Dutch national team and the club's youth set-up.

His reign has started with a barrage of goals at both ends of the pitch, a 5-3 Dutch Super Cup win over league champions Ajax being followed by a 4-1 defeat of Emmen and 5-2 thumping of Go Ahead so far in the Eredivisie, as well as a 4-3 aggregate win over Monaco in their Champions League qualifier.

Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, who was on loan last season to Barcelona from Sevilla, has returned to add experience as captain to a young squad in which international winger Cody Gakpo is a prize possession, with the 23-year-old's 21 goals last season leading to reports of interest from Manchester United.

Walter Benitez arrived on a free transfer from Nice to become first-choice goalkeeper, but Guus Til, their most expensive summer acquisition from Spartak Moscow, has yet to establish himself in a midfield ahead of the influential Joey Veerman and Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare, while on-loan Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite is still awaiting a first start.

