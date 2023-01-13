Fulham boss Marco Silva: "Overall, I think it was a great night for our fans and they deserve it. Sixteen years without a win in this game, and Chelsea's superiority in these type of games has been huge.

"We know they have completely different goals to ourselves. They are a massive club and their budget is completely different.

"We cannot compare anything but we knew that on the pitch with our work, with our strategy, with our identity, we could balance a bit more things and we did it."