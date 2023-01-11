Unai Emery has made his first signing as Aston Villa boss - and it's no surprise he is shopping in La Liga.

What is interesting is the position he is strengthening, given that left-back Alex Moreno - arriving from Real Betis - will compete with Lucas Digne, Ashley Young and Ludwig Augustinsson for the slot.

Moreno will add something different to Villa's backline and is clearly a player Emery has admired from up close.

The 29-year-old did not make the grade but found his feet at Rayo Vallecano, before switching to Betis.

Last season, he thrived - scoring five goals from full-back and making four, underpinning Betis' march to fifth and Europa League qualification.

He is defensively sound but, as his average position maps like the below demonstrate, he is keen to get forward (see black number 15).