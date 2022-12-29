Rico Lewis says he doesn't feel like a first-team player yet despite starting his first Premier League game for Manchester City against Leeds on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, started at right-back in City's 3-1 victory at Elland Road, as he did in last week's 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

"It's still like I'm just playing with them," Lewis said. "I don't feel like a first-team player. I'm doing my best to keep up with them and put in the best performance to help them win.

"I don't know when I will feel like a first-team player, it will just slowly become natural, I don't think there will be a turning point."

Asked if he has any right-back "idols", Lewis singled out City team-mate Kyle Walker, who has been on the bench since returning from World Cup duty with England but is happy to give Lewis praise and advice.

"The whole time he's been at City I've watched him and the way he plays," Lewis said. "He's an asset to the team and you can see City aren't the same when he doesn't play.

"Kyle's the main one. I want to become a regular first-team player like he is and an asset to the team.

"He always just says well done to me. After the game, he gives me his piece and that's it. I just try and take information from him. I don't really ask and he doesn't need to come to me but if he sees anything, he says it to me."