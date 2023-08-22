Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

Here's what the script initially said:

"Open your campaign at home to the treble winners, then meet the Premier League's newest debutants in their first Premier League game at Kenilworth Road".

But, as we all know by now, football rarely follows scripts.

Luton were unable to give the Premier League sufficient assurances that the improvements required to meet minimum standards for media and broadcasting would be completed in time for Burnley's visit. Offered options to either swap the fixture or postpone, Kompany opted to postpone.

Luton faced criticism and sneers, calls to forfeit the game and the points, but surely this just highlights the fairytale of the English football pyramid? If grounds like Kenilworth Road can't cling to the dream of hosting top flight football, even if it means some concessions in terms of timescales, then we might as well concede to the Super League right now.

And I can't help but feel that this arrangement has benefitted Burnley a lot more than it has Luton. Call me an old romantic, but I wasn't relishing being Kenilworth Road's first ever Premier League opposition - they were nailed on to win that one!

Luton fans may have wanted a big name to kick off their home campaign - I remember celebrating Robbie Blake's winner against Manchester United the first time Turf Moor hosted a Premier League game - but their heads should want a winnable game. And we may well have been just that side.