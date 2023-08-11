Centre-back Tom Lockyer has been confirmed as the new club captain of Luton Town on the eve of their first Premier League fixture against Brighton on Saturday.

Previous captain Sonny Bradley left the Hatters following their promotion from the Championship via the play-offs.

"I'm a little bit speechless. It's incredible - a massive honour not just for me but my family as well. It's not something I take lightly," said Lockyer.

Manager Rob Edwards added: "He was the natural choice. His performances for us since we arrived have been incredibly high and incredibly consistent. He demands high standards and has the respect and trust of us all."