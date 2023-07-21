County's best youngsters: Your views

We asked which Ross County youngsters you think are most likely to have an impact in the coming season.

Here's what you had to say:

Kyle: I hope Dylan Smith continues his great development and turns into a top centre-back and Connall Ewan isn’t too far behind him in the same position.

Ronny: Smith made the breakthrough last season, and remains the only youth prospect to do so for a while. Matthew Wright showed glimpses of what he is capable of in pre-season but has since left the club on loan. I’m hoping he comes back ready to challenge for first team action later in the year alongside Smith.