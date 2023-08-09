McAvoy urges Hearts not to get wrapped in the occasion

Frankie McAvoy is urging his Hearts side not to get "too hyped up" by their Europa Conference League third-qualifying round tie against Rosenborg.

The Jambos travelled to Norway on Wednesday afternoon before Thursday's first-leg in Trondheim, where there will not be a large home support - something the Hearts head coach hopes his side can take advantage from.

"It’s a big game, there is no doubt about that," McAvoy said as he is set to take charge of his second competitive match at Hearts.

“What you can’t do is get yourself too hyped up with the occasion.

“We have a tough opponent tomorrow, but we will do our utmost to do our best here and take a good positive result back to a full house at Tynecastle, which can be a daunting task for anyone."

One thing for certain is there will not be a jam packed Lerkendal Stadion on Thursday, with Rosenborg selling just over 6,000 tickets, meaning the stadium could be less than half full.

“You hope that can play into your hands, but you never know," added McAvoy. "What we have to do is be prepared to deal with what faces us on the pitch.

"I know that a full house at Tynecastle makes a massive difference in a positive way for us and can be a frightener for the opposition."