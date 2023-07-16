Martindale pleased to hand debut to 16-year-old

David Martindale was pleased to see the goals being shared against Brechin City as he admitted that Livingston are "never going to attract a 20-goal-a-season striker".

The manager was speaking to the club's Twitter account after they started the Scottish League Cup group-stage with a 3-0 away win against the Highland League champions.

After striker Joel Nouble slotted the opener, midfielder Sean Kelly curled in a free-kick then winger Cristian Montano headed the late third.

"At the top of the park, it costs money to bring them in," Martindale said. "You're never going to change that and the pleasing thing is three different goalscorers."

Martindale said it also "brings a smile to your face" to be able to hand a first-team competitive debut to 16-year-old defender Calan Ledingham for the final eight minutes.

Livingston play a friendly against Carlisle United on Tuesday in St Andrews ahead of their next League Cup group game at home to Hamilton Academical on Saturday.