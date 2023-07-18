'Lovely' send off for 'modern-day legend' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale says Tuesday's 2-1 testimonial defeat by Newcastle United was a fitting tribute to "modern-day legend" Allan McGregor.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper returned to the Ibrox club in 2018 but left this summer at the end of his contract.

"He's been fantastic, a highlight reel for the ages if you like," Beale told BBC Scotland. "It was lovely for him to get that send off and I want to say thank you to Eddie Howe and his team for coming and playing and all the fans that travelled up from the North East from Newcastle for the game.

"It was a perfect pre-season game for us as well. I thought it was a real high-level game."

There was to be no clean sheet send off for McGregor as he played most of the first half with only one days' training this summer, as winger Miguel Almiron fired the visitors ahead after 16 minutes.

Summer striker signing Sam Lammers pounced on a defensive error to equalise after the break, but right-back Harrison Ashby grabbed a late winner.

"We've gone from playing a third-division team from Germany to playing here in front of a packed house against Newcastle and it was a really good challenge," Beale added. "At times we struggled - at other times we did well.

"There were chances at both ends and that's given us a lot of feedback in terms of our pre-season, so I'm delighted with it."