Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan was presented by his new club Barcelona at a media conference on Monday.

The Germany midfielder, 32, departed City when his contract expired at the end of June and agreed to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

Gundogan captained City to the Treble last season, and said his new club has lots in common with his old one.

"The style is very similar to what I played at City," said Gundogan. "[Pep] Guardiola and Xavi are very similar. I felt a connection with Xavi from the first moment we talked. When I spoke to him I knew they were on the right track.

"It's an incredible team and an opportunity to be able to play in a different league and in a different country.

"We will try to fight for the Champions League title. It is a responsibility to wear this shirt and I will try to give my best to win as many titles as possible."