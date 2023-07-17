Rodgers' 'never say never' answer on Tierney - gossip

Brendan Rodgers concedes Celtic could not pay "£25m-£30m" for Kieran Tierney or meet the Scotland international's Premier League wages, but adds "one can never tell" when asked about a possible return for the Arsenal defender. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic are close to a £1m deal for South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok kyu, with Busan IPark manager Park Jin-seop saying the 22-year-old has likely played his last match for the club. (Scottish Sun), external

Northern Ireland centre-half Jonny Evans, 35, is not a Celtic transfer target this summer despite his strong relationship with Brendan Rodgers. (Football Scotland), external

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring free agent Jonny Evans to Celtic on a short term deal. (Belfast Telegraph), external

Brendan Rodgers plans to trim the Celtic squad and has already spoken to fringe players about moving on. (Football Scotland), external

