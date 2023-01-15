Motherwell 1-1 Ross County: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell's 1-1 draw with Ross County at Fir Park.

Here's what you had to say:

Jim: Really poor stuff. With the conditions the ball had to be played on the deck, but no, high balls. Another goal through the middle of the defence. Thank God for Liam Kelly.

Gordon: We played well and should have won, although we have to admit that County were better offensively in second half. Again a lapse in central defence gave away a soft goal. Maybe Shane Blaney next Saturday, but I thought all Motherwell players put in a good shift in terrible conditions. Our press love to pressurise managers and we shouldn’t fall for it.