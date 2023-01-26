We asked for your thoughts on Nottingham's Forest heavy defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Here's a snapshot of what you said:

Nottingham Forest

Brian: Exactly how I thought it would go. Forest are still building a squad capable of tangling with the big boys and for spells didn't look out of place but squad strength and depth, plus experience told in the end.

John: The game emphasised our ongoing frailties. The result is of no real concern as our focus has to be Premier League survival.

Phil: Manchester Utd are a cut above but Forest are making strides towards Premier League survival.

Manchester United

Omaoro: The mighty Manchester United of Sir Alex Ferguson is quickly coming back. I had lost appetite for watching United games but nowadays I can't miss one. Against Forest it was a great performance and we deserve this cup.

Peter: Man Utd are certainly coming back. It was another impressive performance. Just hoping that Rashford keeps this form.

Paul: United were sloppy at times and I don't think they played their best game, but still won comfortably.