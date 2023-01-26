Ross County v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Ross County have only lost one of their last nine home games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D2), a 2-1 defeat in March 2017.

Kilmarnock are looking to earn back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County for the first time since March 2017, having beaten the Staggies 1-0 in their last league clash in October.

Since the Scottish Premiership resumed after the 2022 World Cup, Ross County have picked up fewer points than any side in the division (2 – P6 W0 D2 L4).