Ross County v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats
- Published
Ross County have only lost one of their last nine home games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D2), a 2-1 defeat in March 2017.
Kilmarnock are looking to earn back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County for the first time since March 2017, having beaten the Staggies 1-0 in their last league clash in October.
Since the Scottish Premiership resumed after the 2022 World Cup, Ross County have picked up fewer points than any side in the division (2 – P6 W0 D2 L4).
Ross County have scored the fewest goals of any side in this season’s Scottish Premiership (15), while no side has failed to score in more different games in the competition than the Staggies this term (10, level with Kilmarnock).