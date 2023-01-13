Chelsea are in transition and that's a very tricky situation for Graham Potter, says their former full-back Mario Melchiot.

Defeat by Fulham on Thursday made it just two wins in 10 games for the Blues, who have their lowest points total after 18 matches [25] since the 2015-16 season.

Melchiot told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast Potter needs time, but he's not sure if the former Brighton boss will get it.

"Of course, he should take responsibility for what's happening, and clearly he is," Melchiot said. "But sometimes you take a job and find there's a transition happening.

"Chelsea are not used to waiting for success. They have been built for so long to win things and they are going through a moment.

"The owners say they will be patient but American sport is all about winning. You don't spend £300m to wait - they will want it right now.

"It's not just the owners either, it's also the fans. They are still mixed - not everybody wants Potter to go. They know what's happening."