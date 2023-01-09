🎧 'Reloyance' 🎧
- Published
Episode Fourteen of our Leeds United podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet is available to download right now on the BBC Sounds app, iTunes and Spotify.
Three draws in the space of a week has given Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs quite a lot to discuss!
They also continue to ask if Jesse Marsch is the right man for the job!
"I need a new word because it's relief and annoyance"... Reloyance!😂— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 9, 2023
What word would you use to describe the performance at Cardiff?🤔
Ep 14 of 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' is available now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds
👉 https://t.co/izdexDdYzU#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/bSFtr0ITag
