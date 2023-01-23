Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'

Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager.

Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job prospects hanging by a thread.

However, Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that dismissing Lampard was not the answer.

"They probably feel in the boardroom they have no choice but to sack the manager," he said.

"But their situation reminds me of Sunderland. They were stuck in a spiral of bringing in a high-profile manager to save them from relegation until eventually they went down.

"It does not matter what changes in the dugout. The toxicity of the situation, the lack of plan, the muddled appointment of managers - Everton are in a real mess.

"Unless they give someone the time to implement their blueprint, they will stay in a cul-de-sac of failure."

