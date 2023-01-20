Newcastle have a nine-man transfer wish list, which includes Everton and England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon, 21, and three Chelsea players: Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, and England midfielders Conor Gallagher, 22, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Magpies have made a £13.5m bid for 18-year-old Flamengo forward Matheus Franca. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column