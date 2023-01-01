Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: 'A good point for Forest'

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Nottingham Forest have got to take that second-half performance into the rest of the season, especially on Wednesday night away at Southampton. They need to keep that momentum and energy.

"Could they have nicked it? Probably with the performance and the chances that they had. It was a good game, entertaining and Forest should be proud of what they achieved in the second half. Chelsea will know they were in a game today.

"Good point, take the positives. They have taken a point at home against a good Chelsea team."