Chris Pajak, The Redmen TV, external

Rating: 9/10. Taking the league down to the final game and being one Villa goal away from winning a treble was unbelievable. Ultimately, our form in the first half of the season hindered us as we were not at our best until Virgil van Dijk got back up to speed in January. We'll win it next year.

Best performance: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool. It's not supposed to happen but it did. Nothing better than beating them in their own backyard - even if they are poor.

Player of the season: Mohamed Salah. Top goalscorer and top assister in the league. He's a phenomenon and shows no signs of slowing down. Give him a contract.

Player whose time is up: Divock Origi. Sorry to see this Liverpool legend go, but am so thankful I got to witness some historic moments. He leaves with our blessings.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Kevin de Bruyne. He really is incredible. One of the best players to ever play in the league and if we had him Manchester City would be worse, which would be nice.

Happy with your manager? Absolutely. There's no better fit than Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC.

One learning to take into next season: Start fast and pile the pressure on City from early doors and we’ll win it all.

Do you agree with Chris? Have your say here