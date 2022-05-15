Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm happy leaving with a point. We created some good chances. At the end we concede the goal, we managed to get back into the game and I was really pleased overall.

"When we got into the last third we didn't make the right decisions. There was the space there for us to score a couple of goals."

On Aston Villa's goal: "I think it was a foul but I need to look at it again."

On Wilfried Zaha: "We don't want to have any kind of favour. It was two teams who wanted to win the game so there was a competitiveness and overall it was a really good game of football."