We've been asking you to channel your inner Antonio Conte and deliver a 20-word team talk to inspire Tottenham before the final day of the season.

Here are some of your suggestions:

Elliott: Lads, you’re one step away from being where you deserve to be, the Champions League. Dare and do this Sunday!

Christopher: Go out there and work as a team. Let's get it done. Be strong. Help Son get the golden boot.

Bryan: Champions League football is in your grasp - underestimate Norwich and Arsenal will snatch that from us.

Dave: Do it for the fans, do it for yourselves, have no regrets, go out there and win.

Brendan: Don't be wary, Norwich aren't scary, they're named after a canary because they threaten goals rarely. Golden boot please Sonny!

And a couple that might've snuck marginally over the 20-word target...

Peter: Gentlemen, this is your day. Remember the great Tottenham sides, first club to win the impossible double, first to win a major European trophy. You are the beating heart of the beautiful game. Now is your chance to own this day and achieve what everyone thought was lost. We are Tottenham.

David: Lads we have all worked hard to get to this position, and are privileged to be here knowing what the final prize is! You shouldn't need much motivation for this game! So let's be confident and enjoy the game.