'I slid into Brady's DMs'

Perhaps not the content you might expect, but Tottenham's Harry Kane has been Stateside to appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The England captain told the US talk show host about his friendship with the NFL legend Tom Brady.

“You’ve gotten to be friends with Tom Brady now, right?” Fallon asked him.

“Yeah, I was following him on Instagram, and he commented on one of my pictures when I scored. I slid into his DMs!

"He was a great guy. We got talking. I’m an NFL fan, so I was wishing him luck for the season and stuff, and just grew a relationship from there really."

The pair also discussed Kane training with the Marines on England duty and whether he could do a job as a kicker in the NFL (he thinks he could), as well as the Fifa. Apparently, Fallon always plays with Kane in the game.