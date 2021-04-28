- Since going 2-0 up in their first game at the Amex in 2011 (a 3-3 draw), Leeds haven't been ahead in any of their subsequent five visits.

- Leeds have lost four consecutive away league matches against Brighton, conceding nine goals without reply.

- The Whites have never lost five away league games in a row without scoring against one opponent.

- Brighton have won seven of the past eight league meetings, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in March 2017.