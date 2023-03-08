Everton v Brentford: Pick of the stats

All four of Everton's home wins in the league this season have seen them keep a clean sheet, with the Toffees losing seven of their eight games at Goodison Park when conceding at least once (D1)

  • Everton lost this exact fixture 3-2 last season – they've never lost back-to-back home league games against Brentford before.

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their three Premier League games against Everton (W2 D1), only picking up more points in the competition against West Ham (9) than against the Toffees (7).

  • Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals – no side has a lower scoring top scorer in the competition so far this term than the Toffees.

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past five Premier League away games, winning two and drawing three. Only once have they had a longer run without defeat on the road in the top-flight, going nine games between January and April 1936 (W3 D6).