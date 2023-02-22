United can look to the past for inspiration

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

2023 is a year of celebration, and reflection, for Dundee United as they rightly laud the achievements of the legendary Tangerines team that won the top division 40 years ago.

A phrase that crops up from time to time with regards to the great success United achieved during the 80s, is that it is a millstone around the club’s neck – a success that is unlikely to be repeated, and a period of achievement that brings a pressure to repeat past glories year upon year.

The counter argument, one to which I tend to subscribe, is that such success should be celebrated and shouted from the rooftops at every opportunity, and be a source of exaltation.

Under pressure United head coach Liam Fox, will want the latter can be the case, as he somehow seeks to quickly turn around his side’s faltering fortunes.

Last Saturday the legends of '83 took to the pitch at Tannadice, the glory of yesteryear being placed in the spotlight, ironically at a time when those currently wearing the famous tangerine tops find themselves languishing at the foot of the Premiership.

Fox will be hoping the class of 2023 can take some sort of inspiration from what the one of ’83 achieved, as they look to preserve their top division status and avoid writing what would be an unwanted chapter in the United history books.