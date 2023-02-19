Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini speaking to Sky Sports: "No, it's never easy, it was a really difficult first half because it was a game that we had players who fight a lot, we choose this type of team for this sort of game. In the second half they played well, our energy was bigger and we produced many situations to score.

"I said that we have to use passion because in this type of game, the time arrives where you can create something. In the first half, the space was small, in the second half we can stretch them. We worked in the pocket with a number 10 and sometimes dropping Harry Kane in this space and Harry can create many situations with his quality."

On the penalty shout in the first half: "It's really strange, when we played in their stadium five months ago, we had a penalty and the VAR cancelled the penalty. Now, the VAR has to make a decision and I think they made the wrong decision. I did not understand."

On the first goal: "This is a goal we have to find more opportunity like this, we have to find more time. It is difficult against a team that plays five at the back like West Ham, we have to do it. We are happy for this win, we have to say thanks to all of the players for their behaviour during the time that Antonio is not with us.

"Son stayed on the bench, the moment was important and it was the moment for Son. With the space, Son is an amazing player and we try to use him in this way. It was a good idea. Son has a goal so we are happy for him. He has to stay calm and produce his best performance. At the moment he is not 100% so we have to manage him.

"Conte sent some texts to the bench and they transferred it to me. He is good, he is fine and can be involved in the game so that is fine. Sometimes I want to do things and I ask him and he allows me and Ryan [Mason] sometimes he tells us to wait and sometimes he asks what we feel about players and their stamina."

On being in the top four: "We are happy for that and we have to continue to be consistent in the performance."

On being without Antonio Conte: "Big responsibility but with the responsibility, you have to grow a bit. I'm happy because I have Ryan Mason with me to help me a lot and all the staff work hard and we push ourselves in another level to try and cover the gap."