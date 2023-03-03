Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper feels Lewis O'Brien and the club have been "completely let down" after his failed deadline day loan move to Blackburn Rovers.

O'Brien was set for a loan move to the Championship club in search of more playing time but the deal was blocked after Rovers did not send over all of the required paperwork in time.

"I personally or anyone from the sporting side has not heard a word from Blackburn, whether that is an explanation, an apology or what, I don't know. I don't think we would behave like that," said Cooper.

"It is complete mismanagement of a situation. We are annoyed at that and the common courtesy of not having a call or a text from anyone and I know some people on the football side at Blackburn as well.

"Let's just say we wouldn't treat a player or a club the way we or Lewis has been treated.

"Similar to what I said just after the transfer window, the lad has been completely let down and so have we.

"Sometimes when you are on the other end of things like this you learn how not to treat people and that is where we are at. We won't let Lewis down, others might, we won't."