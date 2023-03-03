Nottingham Forest full-back Renan Lodi will be assessed after he was forced off in the defeat at West Ham United.

Jonjo Shelvey should feature, while Ryan Yates and Moussa Niakhate are back in training.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said "we will see" if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available following four games out with a hamstring injury.

James Garner is "a little closer" to a return after playing for the under-23 side on Thursday.

