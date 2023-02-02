Beale keen on permanent deal for Tillman

Rangers manager Michael Beale is keen to secure Malik Tillman on a permanent basis in the summer.

The attacking midfielder is on loan from Bayern Munich and Beale told BBC Scotland: "Yeah, of course we can [make the deal permanent]. There's a fee agreed. Everything is in place.

"You get the season out of the way then you sit down and talk to everybody and try and get it done.

"If it was my decision and Rangers' decision we would have him here for the long term. He's a player that we like and a boy that's settled in really well at our club. At 20 he's got a really exciting future.

Beale added that the decision rests "not so much" with Tillman and that it's "up to the two clubs".

Asked if the , Beale added: "Not so much. I think it's up to the two clubs."