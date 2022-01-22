Manchester United v West Ham - confirmed team news

There is just one change to the Manchester United side from the win over Brentford.

Victor Lindelof misses out after a burglary at his house so Harry Maguire returns to captain the side.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Maguire, Ronaldo, Greenwood, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Elanga, McTominay.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Matic, Van de Beek.