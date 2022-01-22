BBC Sport

Manchester United v West Ham - confirmed team news

There is just one change to the Manchester United side from the win over Brentford.

Victor Lindelof misses out after a burglary at his house so Harry Maguire returns to captain the side.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Maguire, Ronaldo, Greenwood, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Elanga, McTominay. 

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Matic, Van de Beek.

West Ham boss David Moyes has made three changes from the side who lost to Leeds United.

Alphonse Areola starts in goal with Lucasz Fabianski not involved. Issa Diop and Nikola Vlasic drop to the bench, while Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma return.

West Ham XI: Areola, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Soucek, Rice.

Subs: Randolph, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral.

