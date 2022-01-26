Transfer news: Wijnaldum interested in Arsenal switch

Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, is open to a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports - via Daily Mail), external

Arsenal have had any hopes of luring Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates ended with Juventus reaching an agreement with Fiorentina for the Serbian striker. (Goal), external

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, 23, are on a transfer wish list drawn up by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, is pushing for a move away from the Emirates, with Newcastle interested in signing the Germany international on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Football.london), external

AC Milan are eyeing a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old Gabon striker is said to have snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (Football Italia), external

