Arteta says a refreshing break has helped his side know what they need to do to accomplish their objectives in the final 17 games. He says they are "all focused, determined and taking it game by game".

He is unconcerned by a dip in form in January where they exited two cup competitions and picked up one point from two league fixtures: "For different reasons we didn’t get the results. We played three out of five games with 10 men, lost players to injury and Covid. Our performance levels didn’t drop that much."

He praised the spirit and chemistry of his squad: "That’s probably what I’m most proud of. We have some exceptional senior players here who are really helping. That’s why the young players are doing so well."

On Arsenal’s transfer business in January, Arteta said: "We did what we believed was right. Some players had to leave due to squad composition and contract situation. We are also very clear about who comes in – we only want the best people and best players at this club."