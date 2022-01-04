Tuesday talking point: Six days of football mayhem

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

A happy and safe new year to all football fans - I hope Santa brought you some points over the holidays.

Will someone please help me and explain to me how this footy thing works? To paraphrase an old film: "It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad season."

Forgetting Manchester City, it appears anyone can beat anyone on the day.

In any normal season with Leicester’s form and results, we would probably be a lot lower than 10th and only six points off a European place.

Leicester played 270 minutes over the holidays - Liverpool home and away and Manchester City away. The first 135 minutes of that was totally forgettable - throwing away a lead in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and letting in goals with no reply in the first half against City and, I have to be honest, my Christmas bells were not jingling.

But what happened at half-time on Boxing Day? Did a plump man in red fall down the Etihad chimney and sprinkle fairy dust? A fightback almost as complete as Dennis Taylor managed against Steve Davis and a defensive display to match that at Rorke’s Drift, along with a breakaway goal, got us revenge over Liverpool in the league.

Six days of mayhem which confirmed I know nothing about football.

And six days in which Brendan Rodgers went from pantomime villain to tactical genius.

Oh no he didn’t, oh yes he did...