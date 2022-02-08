Ralph Hasenhuttl remains tight-lipped on questions around his retirement and said a lot can change in a short space of time.

In a recent interview with German media, the 54-year-old said he intends to end his career when his current Saints deal expires.

When asked about it in today's news conference, he said: "I have a contract until 2024. We're speaking about two and a half years - this is quite a long time.

"Today, for me to say in two and a half years I've made a good job in Southampton, I will be very happy.

"It is, for me, not understandable why we speak about the topic. We should be concentrating more on the current situation with upcoming games.

"This is nothing new. I have spoken about it in the past. It doesn’t mean I know what happens in two and a half years. The only thing is my contract is then over.

"It is possible that I will then stop. I don’t know."