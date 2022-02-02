Liverpool are the joint-greenest Premier League team

Liverpool and Tottenham have come joint top of the 2021 Green League - a table measuring the sustainability of all 20 top-flight sides.

To work out placings in the table, teams were asked to provide evidence of efforts in 11 categories. Two points are available for each category, as well as two bonus points, making a maximum of 24 points.

Liverpool scored 23, helped by their commitment to decarbonising fuel through the use of sustainable aviation fuel in the future, which would also reduce emissions by 80%.

Elsewhere, the club have planted over 900 trees, hedges, bushes and wildflower plugs at their Academy, as well as vegetables that the club chefs use. They also work with the local Hedgehog Society to protect the animals.

Read more on how green Premier League clubs are and what they are doing to help